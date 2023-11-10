Non-profit gifts custom wheelchair to veteran

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A U.S. army veteran and former police officer received a new and high-powered way of moving around.

Nicole McCoy received a customized, high-powered wheelchair from Wheelchairs for Warriors, a non-profit organization based out of Texas.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies in Kentucky gathered in Olive Hill to help roll in the new means of transportation for McCoy.

“We just really wanted to show her some support that, even though she’s not from here, she still has family here,” said Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer.

She moved to the Olive Hill area after she was badly injured on the job in Colorado Springs a few years ago. She was trying to pump the brakes on a car that a suspect had abandoned.

“I was jumping into a vehicle and on the driver’s side. It crashed and then I was only half in, so the left side of my body got trapped under the car,” McCoy said.

McCoy says it got to the point where her leg stopped working.

After multiple surgeries, she eventually had part of her leg amputated.

“I have just a manual, cheap wheelchair. That’s the only thing we could afford. It’s decent, I just always feel like such a burden,” McCoy said.

A feeling that Wheelchairs for Warriors, a non-profit organization based out of Texas, works to help heal.

“It’s very humbling, because we feel like we’re serving those who served us,” Heidi Hansing said. “Our recipients have slipped through the cracks somewhere of institutionalized care, whether it’s workman’s comp or whether it’s the VA, somewhere they got left behind. We all come from a military background. I myself am an Army veteran, and we don’t leave our people behind.”

McCoy says this wheelchair gives her the gift of freedom.

“It’s absolutely my freedom,” McCoy said. “After I retired, I lost myself. I was a power lifter before. I have always been super athletic, and I just completely lost everything cause I couldn’t do that anymore. And then not being able to explore my own property was just disheartening, and so this means freedom.”

If you would like to learn more about Wheelchairs for Warriors, click here.

