Needed rain moving through this morning, drying out by this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Something we have needed for several days finally arrived overnight, but will it be enough to make a dent in our ongoing forest fires?

Today and Tonight

The rain is coming down this morning and we appreciate every drop. The problem is that it is not going to last long enough. The front that brought it in here will be gone by early this afternoon and skies will clear to some degree by tonight.

We have a statewide State of Emergency, two local states of emergency and 13 counties under a burn ban. We are also in a moderate drought across most of the region. While this is a needed drink of water to give our brave and hard-working firefighters some needed relief, I don’t think it’s going to be nearly enough to knock the fires out, at least not completely. It definitely will not saturate the ground like we need, so I’m afraid this issue will continue into the weekend and beyond.

As for conditions today, wherever you were temperature-wise at midnight, which most were in the mid to upper 50s, was your daytime high. I do think we rebound back toward 50° this afternoon as the sun makes a late-day appearance. Partly cloudy skies will be around tonight as lows drop back into the 30s.

Weekend Forecast

Veterans Day on Saturday looks nice, with a mix of sun and clouds, but it will be a little on the cooler side. Make sure you thank a vet for their service, not only tomorrow but every day. Without them, we would not have the rights and freedoms we have right now. You know the old saying: Freedom isn’t free. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s and lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday could be a little interesting for our neighbors near the Kentucky/Tennessee border. One model is trying to show a few sprinkles in that area early Sunday morning. I didn’t include the chance in the official forecast, but I’m also not ruling it out either. Just wanted to give you a heads-up, just in case. Highs will rebound back close to the 60° mark, which is the average temperature for this time of the year. Lows will drop back into the 30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Most of next week looks exactly like we don’t need it to: Dry. We will see a warming trend starting on Monday. I think most days see highs around 60° or above. We could be close to 70° by the end of the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds until late week when we *could* see some spotty rain chances. We’ll keep you posted!

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

