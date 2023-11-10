Meth, heroin and fentanyl found during arrest, deputies say

Knox Co. Arrest
Knox Co. Arrest(Knox County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies said they found meth, heroin and fentanyl during an arrest in Knox County.

On Tuesday, officials said John Carr, 54, was in the parking lot of a business known to be a high drug trafficking area.

During an investigation, deputies realized Carr had an active warrant, and he was arrested.

A K-9 with the Corbin Police Department sniffed around Carr’s truck and reportedly alerted on the driver’s side.

Following a search of the truck, deputies said they found a large amount of meth, heroin, fentanyl, two sets of digital scales, baggies and a long rifle.

Carr was taken to the Knox County Detention Center. He faces a list of charges, including drug trafficking.

He was also served two warrants for manslaughter and DUI.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Suspect in Pulaski Co. shooting arrested in Indiana
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
body found
Kentucky State Police investigating Pike Co. death
Pulaski County man charged with child exploitation
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Latest News

The Kentucky PSC heard people's concerns about a possible 18.3 percent rate increase for...
Community members react to Kentucky Power’s proposed 18.3 percent increase
Appalachian Arts Alliance Building
Appalachian Arts Alliance set to host Trivia Night
Of all the election results Tuesday night, one stood out as being particularly unusual.
Why only three people were eligible to vote on Carter Caves liquor option
Non-profit gifts custom wheelchair to veteran
Non-profit gifts custom wheelchair to veteran