Meth, heroin and fentanyl found during arrest, deputies say

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies said they found meth, heroin and fentanyl during an arrest in Knox County.

On Tuesday, officials said John Carr, 54, was in the parking lot of a business known to be a high drug trafficking area.

During an investigation, deputies realized Carr had an active warrant, and he was arrested.

A K-9 with the Corbin Police Department sniffed around Carr’s truck and reportedly alerted on the driver’s side.

Following a search of the truck, deputies said they found a large amount of meth, heroin, fentanyl, two sets of digital scales, baggies and a long rifle.

Carr was taken to the Knox County Detention Center. He faces a list of charges, including drug trafficking.

He was also served two warrants for manslaughter and DUI.

