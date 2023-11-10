Kentucky River organization now serving meals on wheels

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Area Development District has started serving its elderly population meals on wheels.

On Wednesday, officials shared they now have a KRADD food truck to take warm meals into underserved areas.

KRADD Aging Services Director Stacie Noble said this is a project they have been working on for more than a year.

“These are hot meals that we are going to be serving in the eight counties to the senior population. Anybody ages 60 and older, and we’re going to the rural isolated communities where people sometimes don’t come into our senior centers,” Noble said. “We’re really excited to just serve the people. Sometimes just one meal makes all the difference.”

The eight counties that KRADD serves include Wolfe, Lee, Owsley, Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Leslie and Letcher.

Noble added that they have noticed a large number of folks in isolated parts of these counties who also struggle with transportation.

“We do have a lot of people who have transportation issues about getting into our senior centers to access food. So, that is one of the reasons for this is taking the food to them. Taking it out into the communities. You know and a lot of our communities in recent years have had a lot of disasters and things that have occurred. So, we are just hoping to boost morale,” she said.

The KRADD food truck’s first community stop will be in Buckhorn on November 21st. It will be parked across from Buckhorn School.

Other dates for setup include November 27th at the Colson Fire Department, November 28th at the Lost Creek Fire Department, November 29th at the Corner Marathon in Wolfe County and Nov 30th in the Beaver Community of Knott County.

