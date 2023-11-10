Food assistance in demand as holiday season approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holiday season is a happy time for many. However, for food insecure Kentuckians, it can be challenging to put together the large feasts that come with the winter holidays.

“November is absolutely the most hectic month for us at the food pantry. It is every year,” said Michele Carlisle, the executive director of the Amen House, a nonprofit in Georgetown whose goal is to end hunger in Scott County.

The Amen House sees an annual increase in need around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Where we normally do about 600 or 700 a month, we’ve probably going to do 800 or 900 this month, and a lot of those are people who come only at Thanksgiving time,” said Steven Budde, the chief operations officer of the Amen House.

It is a need that requires extensive preparation by the Amen House.

“We’ve been actually collecting food for two months and then we started making bags back in October for preparation for being able to distribute the bags in the month of November,” said Budde.

The volunteers of the Amen House find the work rewarding.

“I find it important to come out here to volunteer my time, to help end hunger in Scott County, said Chamanna Hall, a volunteer. “It is important to give back and to help the members of our community to make sure they are fed.”

The goal this holiday season is to help those in Scott County celebrate the holidays to the fullest, and with full stomachs as well.

“It’s an absolute labor of love around here, and there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make this happen,” said Carlisle. “I see a beautiful community that comes together to absolutely ensure that everybody in our community has Thanksgiving.”

Food donations can be dropped off at the Amen House in Georgetown.

