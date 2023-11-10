Fire scorches more than 2,500 acres in Knox Co.

Crews battle fire
Crews battle fire(MGN)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While recent rain helped crews battle wildfires across Eastern Kentucky, officials said it was not enough.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

One of the largest fires in Kentucky was located in Knox County.

Crews said the Alex Creek Road fire scorched more than 2,500 acres of land.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire Friday afternoon and focus on other fires in the county.

Lymon Collott has lived in this part of Knox County for 77 years, and he said he has never seen anything like this as his home was surrounded by fires for the past several days.

“It was bad. Smoky..(hard to breathe?) Yeah, it was,” said Collott.

The Knox County Emergency Management Director said they had 77 fires throughout the county and encouraged people to report any suspicious activity, which could lead to arson arrests.

Officials with the Kentucky Division of Forestry said they do believe most of the fires were intentionally set.

Firefighters believe conditions could be ripe for more fires next week as the forecast is trending drier.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
body found
Kentucky State Police investigating Pike Co. death
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Suspect in Pulaski Co. shooting arrested in Indiana
Update: Coroner releases name of woman killed in Letcher County fire
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Detectives talk with suspect following triple shooting

Latest News

East Perry Elementary School Veterans Day
East Perry Elementary students honor veterans
KRADD FOOD TRUCK
Kentucky River organization now serving meals on wheels
KDF officials expect the bad wildfire season to continue with minimal rain in the forecast.
‘It’s not over yet’: KDF officials expect wildfires to continue next week
Fall forest fire season is underway in Kentucky.
Rain helps forest firefighting efforts in eastern Kentucky