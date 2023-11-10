Fire scorches more than 2,500 acres in Knox Co.

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While recent rain helped crews battle wildfires across Eastern Kentucky, officials said it was not enough.

One of the largest fires in Kentucky was located in Knox County.

Crews said the Alex Creek Road fire scorched more than 2,500 acres of land.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire Friday afternoon and focus on other fires in the county.

Lymon Collott has lived in this part of Knox County for 77 years, and he said he has never seen anything like this as his home was surrounded by fires for the past several days.

“It was bad. Smoky..(hard to breathe?) Yeah, it was,” said Collott.

The Knox County Emergency Management Director said they had 77 fires throughout the county and encouraged people to report any suspicious activity, which could lead to arson arrests.

Officials with the Kentucky Division of Forestry said they do believe most of the fires were intentionally set.

Firefighters believe conditions could be ripe for more fires next week as the forecast is trending drier.

