Eastern Kentucky natives receive Grammy nominations

LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - The 2024 Grammy nominations are out and at least three Eastern Kentucky natives have been recognized.

Tyler Childers’ “In Your Love” has been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Music Video and Best Country Song. Childers’ “Help Me Make It Through The Night” is up for Best Americana Performance. The Lawrence County native’s most recent album, “Rustin’ in the Rain,” has also been nominated for Best Country Album.

Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” has also been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. Stapleton’s song with Carly Pearce, “We Don’t Fight Anymore, is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Stapleton, who grew up in Johnson County, recently won his 7th CMA award for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House, a Laurel County native, is also nominated for his producing role in the Tyler Childers video “In Your Love.”

The 2024 Grammy Awards air on Sunday, February 4th on WYMT.

