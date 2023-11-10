East Perry Elementary students honor veterans

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at East Perry Elementary School celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony.

Students participated in the celebration by reading poems, singing and hearing from veterans themselves.

8th grader Bryce Eldridge opened the ceremony in prayer and said it was a great thing to be a part of the ceremony.

“This is my first year at this school so, we used to never do stuff this big, but it was great to be a part of it and it was great to honor the people that came in. We’re thankful they came in to be a part of this,” he said.

He said it’s important to establish this relationship between veterans and younger students.

“And I think it’s important to educate our youth about what happened and what went on before their time so, they can grow up educated about it,” he added.

8th grader Landon Turner gave the closing prayer and said continuing these types of ceremonies is important.

“We need to keep reminding people of what our veterans have done and how America got to where it is today and just keep carrying on and keep remembering these people,” he explained. “Plus, the program also helps the kids understand about their veterans and what they have done for this country. And it kind of just, helps them carry on into the next generation. That way, they can keep reminding people of what our veterans have done.”

