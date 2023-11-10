DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Pineville Mountain Lions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville finished last season 18-11, falling to South Laurel 70-44 in the first round of the Region tournament.

The Mountain Lions were two points away from a district crown, losing dramatically to Barbourville.

The loss though has helped fuel them to take that next step this season.

“I feel like playing tougher teams will get us ready for games like that (region), building our stamina that we will need,” said Junior Pineville guard Ashton Moser.

Pineville returns its two leading scorers in now Juniors Sawyer Thompson and Ashton Moser, who combined for nearly 38 points per game last year.

“It kind of just one team one goal kind of mindset where always together trying to do the best we can,” said Thompson.

The Maroon and Gold start the season on November 28 at 7:30 versus Clay County.

