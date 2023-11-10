DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Pineville Mountain Lions Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Mountain Lions are looking to build off of a 22-win season a year ago.

“Our kids are a year older and have another year under their belt,” said head coach Elgie Green. “We are expecting to be as good or better than last year.”

Pineville returns four of their five starters from last season, including over 20 point-per-game scorer Nadine Johnson.

“We got into the district championship last year and lost by four,” said Johnson. “We want to take on those environments and be the ones who come out on top. We feel like this year we are able to compete with those bigger teams.”

Pineville starts its season at home versus Leslie County, on November 27, at 7:30 p.m.

