DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Lee County Bobcats
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lee County Bobcats made it back to .500 last season, finishing 15-15.
The year prior, it was 14-14.
This season’s goal: get above .500, something this team believes they are more than capable of.
“We’ve been right there every year and this year we can do it, I believe in us,” said Senior forward James Moore.
The Bobcats have a bevy of senior leadership, bringing back five juniors from last season.
“We’re bigger this year, we are a little more athletic and I feel like defensively we definitely have improved,” said Bobcat head coach Joshua Broadwell.
Lee County starts the season at Oneida Baptist Institute against Red Bird at 7:30 p.m.
