DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Lee County Bobcats

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lee County Bobcats made it back to .500 last season, finishing 15-15.

The year prior, it was 14-14.

This season’s goal: get above .500, something this team believes they are more than capable of.

“We’ve been right there every year and this year we can do it, I believe in us,” said Senior forward James Moore.

The Bobcats have a bevy of senior leadership, bringing back five juniors from last season.

“We’re bigger this year, we are a little more athletic and I feel like defensively we definitely have improved,” said Bobcat head coach Joshua Broadwell.

Lee County starts the season at Oneida Baptist Institute against Red Bird at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.