DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Lee County Bobcats Girls

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lee County is looking to build off of an 8-23 season in 2022/23.

The Bobcats are hoping to build on a new culture under second-year head coach Tyler Hensley.

“Last year was a learning curve it was my first year,” said Hensley. “We want to improve every day, we got some great kids, they are working hard every day, we just want to continue growing that.”

Lee County starts its season Nov. 30 against June Buchanan at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.