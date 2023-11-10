DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Lee County Bobcats Girls

By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lee County is looking to build off of an 8-23 season in 2022/23.

The Bobcats are hoping to build on a new culture under second-year head coach Tyler Hensley.

“Last year was a learning curve it was my first year,” said Hensley. “We want to improve every day, we got some great kids, they are working hard every day, we just want to continue growing that.”

Lee County starts its season Nov. 30 against June Buchanan at 6:00 p.m.

