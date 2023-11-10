DQ Roundball Previews 2023: East Ridge Warriors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors are hoping to build this season behind some talented youth.

The Warriors return Sophomore guard Jackson Keene who averaged over 10 points per game.

“Most of us have been together since 5th, 6th grade and we’ve been able to build a connection,” said Keene.

East Ridge is in year two of a new style of offense, centered around three-ball.

“This year will continue that, shooting the three ball and playing a fast tempo,” said head coach Brody Justice.

The Warriors finished last season 12-17.

They start the season on November 28 versus Hurley, VA.

