DQ Roundball Previews 2023: East Ridge Warriors

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors are hoping to build this season behind some talented youth.

The Warriors return Sophomore guard Jackson Keene who averaged over 10 points per game.

“Most of us have been together since 5th, 6th grade and we’ve been able to build a connection,” said Keene.

East Ridge is in year two of a new style of offense, centered around three-ball.

“This year will continue that, shooting the three ball and playing a fast tempo,” said head coach Brody Justice.

The Warriors finished last season 12-17.

They start the season on November 28 versus Hurley, VA.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
body found
Kentucky State Police investigating Pike Co. death
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Suspect in Pulaski Co. shooting arrested in Indiana
Update: Coroner releases name of woman killed in Letcher County fire
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Detectives talk with suspect following triple shooting

Latest News

East Ridge Girls Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: East Ridge Warriors Girls
Pineville Boys Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Pineville Mountain Lions
Pineville Girls Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Pineville Mountain Lions Girls
Lee County Boys Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Lee County Bobcats