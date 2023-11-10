DQ Roundball Previews 2023: East Ridge Warriors Girls

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Warriors are hoping for a better season in 2023/24.

East Ridge finished last season 3-27.

This year though, they have a new man at the helm in head coach Shannon Keene.

“I’m very excited,” said Keene. “The girls that come out work hard and play hard.”

The Lady Warriors start the season at home versus Hurley, VA, on November 28.

