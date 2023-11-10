DQ Roundball Previews 2023: East Ridge Warriors Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Warriors are hoping for a better season in 2023/24.

East Ridge finished last season 3-27.

This year though, they have a new man at the helm in head coach Shannon Keene.

“I’m very excited,” said Keene. “The girls that come out work hard and play hard.”

The Lady Warriors start the season at home versus Hurley, VA, on November 28.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
body found
Kentucky State Police investigating Pike Co. death
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Suspect in Pulaski Co. shooting arrested in Indiana
Update: Coroner releases name of woman killed in Letcher County fire
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Detectives talk with suspect following triple shooting

Latest News

East Ridge Boys Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: East Ridge Warriors
Pineville Boys Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Pineville Mountain Lions
Pineville Girls Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Pineville Mountain Lions Girls
Lee County Boys Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Lee County Bobcats