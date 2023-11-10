Corbin PD arrest man following high-speed chase

Corbin PD makes arrest after high-speed chase.
Corbin PD makes arrest after high-speed chase.(Corbin Police Department)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Police Department arrested a man on Monday following a chase.

An officer tried to pull over Rickie Blankenship, of Corbin, after he was reportedly clocked going nearly 100 mph on his motorcycle.

The officer was able to catch up to Blakenship near exit 29 of the Cumberland Falls Highway.

Blakenship, 38, continued speeding through southern Laurel County, and officials said he eventually hit a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper.

Following a short foot chase, Blakenship was caught and arrested.

He faces several charges, including assault, running from police and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
body found
Kentucky State Police investigating Pike Co. death
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Suspect in Pulaski Co. shooting arrested in Indiana
Update: Coroner releases name of woman killed in Letcher County fire
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Detectives talk with suspect following triple shooting

Latest News

Missing man out of Buchanan County Virginia.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
East Perry Elementary School Veterans Day
East Perry Elementary students honor veterans
Crews battle fire
Fire scorches more than 2,500 acres in Knox Co.
KRADD FOOD TRUCK
Kentucky River organization now serving meals on wheels
KDF officials expect the bad wildfire season to continue with minimal rain in the forecast.
‘It’s not over yet’: KDF officials expect wildfires to continue next week