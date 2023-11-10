Corbin PD arrest man following high-speed chase

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Police Department arrested a man on Monday following a chase.

An officer tried to pull over Rickie Blankenship, of Corbin, after he was reportedly clocked going nearly 100 mph on his motorcycle.

The officer was able to catch up to Blakenship near exit 29 of the Cumberland Falls Highway.

Blakenship, 38, continued speeding through southern Laurel County, and officials said he eventually hit a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper.

Following a short foot chase, Blakenship was caught and arrested.

He faces several charges, including assault, running from police and criminal mischief.

