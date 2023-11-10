Community members react to Kentucky Power’s proposed 18.3 percent increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday evening, many people shared their grievances with Kentucky Power’s proposed 18.3 percent increase to the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC).

For the rate increase to be approved, the Kentucky PSC must hear from Kentucky Power and its customers to decide the increase is fair, just and reasonable.

“There is a floor at which the commission can set rates, and those rates must enable the utility company to provide adequate service, invest in their system, have adequate money for repairs etc,” said Kentucky PSC Executive Advisor J.E.B. Pinney.

The meeting began with a presentation by the Kentucky PSC breaking down frequently asked questions that customers may have coming into the meeting.

After the presentation, they opened the floor for questions on the materials presented. Attendees were not able to ask specific questions about the hearing or anything that would need to be answered by Kentucky Power.

Following questions from attendees, they were able to take the podium and give their on-the-record public comment to the Kentucky PSC.

One Kentucky Power customer, Kelly Kronemeyer, spoke to the PSC about why he is not in favor of the increase because of his fixed income.

“I just want to ask how is that just? How is that fair? And how is that even reasonable? That I as a retired person on a limited income am getting a cost of living increase of 3 percent and my utilities are going up 18 percent,” said Kronemeyer.

Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy said, as EMA Director, he got a frontrow seat to the disaster people faced following the July 2022 flood, and he knows they cannot afford any kind of increase.

“And to ask at this point in time for those people to pay one penny more after a 1000-year flood event that they will be dealing with for the next several years at least. Not just a few months is disgraceful at best,” said Stacy.

The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. on November 16 at the Public Service Commission in Frankfort. For more information on additional hearing dates, click here.

