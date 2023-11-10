Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Missing man out of Buchanan County Virginia.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

John Ryan Hammond, 34, was reportedly last seen in the Honaker community of Buchanan County, Virginia.

Officials said Hammond was last seen on November 2, and he was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a brown Carhartt jacket.

Officials added he no longer has facial hair.

If you have an information, you can call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 276-935-2313.

