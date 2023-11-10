Appalachian Arts Alliance set to host Trivia Night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance uses money from fundraising events to operate, but those events are also used to get the community involved.

The latest event will be a Trivia Night hosted at North Fork Inn in downtown Hazard starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be room for ten teams of six to compete, costing $75 per team. If you would like to sign up as a team, you can do so here.

Executive Director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance Tim Deaton said they are excited to create a space for people to celebrate and just have fun.

“So any opportunity we have to come together as a community and celebrate community is beneficial to us a whole,” said Deaton.

