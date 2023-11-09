U.S. Marshals seeking West Virginia man wanted for Kentucky murder

(WSAZ)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WBKO) - The U.S. Marshals for the Eastern District of Kentucky Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force (CKFT) and Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Williamson, West Virginia man wanted on murder and other charges in Kentucky.

Charles Ray Blevins, 36, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Kentucky State Police, and West Virginia Department of Corrections on a warrant for first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and violations of parole.

On July 6, 2019, Blevins is alleged to have shot and killed Adrian Smith, 44, in South Williamson.

Warrants were obtained for Blevins by the Kentucky State Police and the West Virginia Department of Corrections on July 11, 2019.

Since the warrants were obtained, Blevins has evaded apprehension from law enforcement.

Convicted of second-degree murder in Cabell County in 2009, Blevins was sentenced to prison and released on parole in 2019.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Blevins.

Blevins is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

Blevins has the following tattoos on his left forearm -- a heart with an arrow through it with a ribbon “Natosha” and “To Lose Your Soul” right on it, on the right forearm are the words, “Why Gain the World”

Blevins has likely changed his appearance and may be living under an alias.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Blevins, call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332.

Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.usmarshals.gov.

All tips are kept confidential.

