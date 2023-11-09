Update: Coroner releases name of woman killed in Letcher County fire

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 11-9-2023 Update: We now know the identity of the woman killed in a house fire earlier this week.

Letcher County Coroner Perry Fowler tells WYMT the victim was Pamela Brown, 71.

We still do not know what started the fire, but officials with the Cumberland River Fire Department said they believe the flames from the home spread to the hills leading to what is now being referred to as the Delta Drive forest fire.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was reported to have burned 340 acres.

Original Story 11-7-2023:

One woman is dead following a fire in Letcher County.

It happened around 7:30 Monday night at a home on Delta Drive in the Elkins Branch community.

Letcher County Coroner Perry Fowler tells WYMT the woman called 911 for help, but when fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered she was not able to make it out.

We are told she was 71 years old, but the coroner is not releasing her name until all of her family members are notified.

The woman’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Several departments responded to the fire. No word on what started it.

