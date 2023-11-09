Suspect in Pulaski Co. shooting arrested in Indiana

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said three people were found shot in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County Tuesday night.

Officers with several law enforcement agencies responded to a call of a shooting victim on Raleigh Road at approximately 11:47 p.m.

“It was amazing how many cop cars were out at 2:30 in the morning,” Jim Connors, who lives near the scene, said.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Ardyth Prather Jr., 67, known as “Ray”, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Ardyth Prather Jr.’s wife, Joann Prather, 65, had been shot and stabbed but was still alive. Joann was treated at the scene by Somerset - Pulaski County EMS and ultimately flown out by air ambulance to Lexington. Joann’s condition is not known, but officials said she was improving.

Officers later discovered that a neighboring home on Raleigh Road had blood on the door. Officers entered the home because of the possibility of other victims and safety issues.

Officials later identified a man as Ardyth Prather III, known as “Trae”, 43, was found dead inside the home.

“To have that kid do that to 3 people, probably the closet to him in his life is amazing. Terrible,” Connors added.

Officials said the reported suspect, Austin Prather, 20, son/grandson of the victims, left the scene in a brown 2013 Jeep Wrangler before police arrived.

Sheriff Bobby Jones said people in the community reported seeing the suspect.

“They have spoken to him. They have stated he is begging for money. And they recognize him and the car as well,” Jones explained.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said a motive is unknown.

“We have no idea what the motive was. The reasoning was. We want to safely find him and figure it out,” Jones added.

Warrants issued for Austin Prather included two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Wednesday evening, officials confirmed Austin Prather was found and arrested in Evansville, Indiana at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Evansville Police, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshall’s Service in Evansville collaborated with Pulaski County investigators to find Prather via use of cell phone technology. Subsequently, Prather was taken into custody.

Prather is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville pending extradition proceedings in Indiana and Kentucky.

