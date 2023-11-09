Reward offered for information about stolen truck in Knox County

Photo Courtesy: Natasha Ortiz
Photo Courtesy: Natasha Ortiz(Natasha Ortiz)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The owners of a stolen truck in Knox County are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of whoever took their vehicle.

Kentucky State Police are looking for a white Toyota that was taken from a home on Highway 6 in the Gray community last Friday, November 3rd.

The license plate on the truck is E6T245. The owners believe it was stolen between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who lives nearby and has security cameras to check them to see if they caught anything.

If you have seen the truck or know where it might be, you are asked to call Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pulaski County man has been arrested in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Two dead, suspect arrested after Pulaski County shooting
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Pulaski County man charged with child exploitation
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Owner offering reward for information in East Tennessee arson case
Here is a list of EKY counties with active emergency burn bans
On Thursday, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton filed to run as a candidate for the 29 District...
Prestonsburg mayor files to run for state senate
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man arrested for causing disturbance, trying to attack customers at store