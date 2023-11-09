Reward offered for information about stolen truck in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The owners of a stolen truck in Knox County are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of whoever took their vehicle.



Kentucky State Police are looking for a white Toyota that was taken from a home on Highway 6 in the Gray community last Friday, November 3rd.

The license plate on the truck is E6T245. The owners believe it was stolen between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who lives nearby and has security cameras to check them to see if they caught anything.

If you have seen the truck or know where it might be, you are asked to call Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.

