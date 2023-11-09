Rain chances bring some relief from ongoing forest fires

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cold front is approaching our region and it will bring some big changes with it just in time for Veterans Day weekend.

Today and Tonight

After a record-tying temperature day on Wednesday, we will start the day on a mild note. Most locations will start the morning out in the 60s with some warmer southwest wind. That is the precursor for what is coming through. Rain chances will increase this afternoon under cloudy skies, but today will be a literal drop in the bucket when it comes to knocking down the dozens of forest fires that have plagued our region this week. We will top out in the upper 60s early this afternoon before the front arrives and starts taking our temperatures backward.

Our rain chances will increase tonight, but it will probably be really late before they get heavy enough to put a damper on the fires. Lows will eventually drop into the mid to upper 40s. Whatever temperature you are at around midnight will be your daytime high for Friday. It looks like that number will be in the 50s.

Extended Forecast

I really hope the rain tomorrow is like the scene from the Tommy Lee Jones action flick “Volcano” from the 90s where they drop the water on the lava to stop it from burning everything in its path (If you haven’t seen it, you need to, it’s a good one), and I think it will help, but I’m not convinced we get enough to really saturate the ground like we need to. Parts of the region are in a decent drought and while this will be a welcome drink of water, I’m afraid it won’t completely negate the threat. Regardless, we will take it and hopefully give the hard-working firefighters a needed break.

The rain moves out by the afternoon hours and will clear out for Friday night football, but the clouds will linger. It looks like we rebound to around 50 for temperatures after reaching our high for the day early. Lows will drop into the mid-30s as skies try to clear Friday night.

Veterans Day on Saturday looks good, but much cooler than we’ve been used to. Highs will top out in the mid-50s under a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Both models have gotten on board the spotty shower chance train for Sunday, so we’re going to add that in. Highs will stay in the 50s to wrap up the weekend.

Next week looks mainly dry with temperatures getting back close to normal for this time of year.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

