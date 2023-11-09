Prestonsburg mayor files to run for state senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky official made a trip to Frankfort this week as he gets ready to take the next step in his political career.

On Thursday, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton posted on Facebook that he is running for the state senate seat for the 29th District.

The district covers parts of Floyd, Knott, Harlan, Bell and Letcher County.

In the post, Stapleton said he has appreciated the support he has had as the mayor of the Floyd County city for the last ten years working to make it better.

“I look forward to meeting and speaking to everyone and it is my promise to work tirelessly and diligently, like I have for Prestonsburg, for the counties that I will represent,” he said in the post.

The election for the seat will take place in November 2024.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.