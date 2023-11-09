Prestonsburg mayor files to run for state senate

On Thursday, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton filed to run as a candidate for the 29 District...
On Thursday, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton filed to run as a candidate for the 29 District State Senate seat in Frankfort.(Les Stapleton)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky official made a trip to Frankfort this week as he gets ready to take the next step in his political career.

On Thursday, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton posted on Facebook that he is running for the state senate seat for the 29th District.

The district covers parts of Floyd, Knott, Harlan, Bell and Letcher County.

In the post, Stapleton said he has appreciated the support he has had as the mayor of the Floyd County city for the last ten years working to make it better.

“I look forward to meeting and speaking to everyone and it is my promise to work tirelessly and diligently, like I have for Prestonsburg, for the counties that I will represent,” he said in the post.

The election for the seat will take place in November 2024.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect remains at large after two people were found dead in a shooting in Pulaski County.
Two dead, suspect arrested after Pulaski County shooting
Pulaski County man charged with child exploitation
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Here is a list of EKY counties with active emergency burn bans
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man arrested for causing disturbance, trying to attack customers at store
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances bring some relief from ongoing forest fires
Suspect remains at large after two people were found dead in a shooting in Pulaski County.
Two dead, suspect arrested after Pulaski County shooting