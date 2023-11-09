Owner offering reward for information in East Tennessee arson case

Photo Courtesy: Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tn. (WYMT) - Police are reaching out to the public for information about a fire they believe was intentionally set earlier this year.

The fire happened at a home at 236 Minton Road in New Tazewell back in August during the nighttime hours.

Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday the owners of the property are offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in the case.

If you have that information, you are asked to call the criminal investigations division of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-2501.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pulaski County man has been arrested in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Two dead, suspect arrested after Pulaski County shooting
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Pulaski County man charged with child exploitation
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say

Latest News

Here is a list of EKY counties with active emergency burn bans
Photo Courtesy: Natasha Ortiz
Reward offered for information about stolen truck in Knox County
On Thursday, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton filed to run as a candidate for the 29 District...
Prestonsburg mayor files to run for state senate
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man arrested for causing disturbance, trying to attack customers at store