Owner offering reward for information in East Tennessee arson case

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tn. (WYMT) - Police are reaching out to the public for information about a fire they believe was intentionally set earlier this year.

The fire happened at a home at 236 Minton Road in New Tazewell back in August during the nighttime hours.

Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday the owners of the property are offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in the case.

If you have that information, you are asked to call the criminal investigations division of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-2501.

