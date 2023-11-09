Man arrested for causing disturbance, trying to attack customers at store

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges after police say he threatened customers at a business and then tried to fight with them.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a store on Highway 490 near East Bernstadt.

Deputies received a call that the suspect, Jesse Malicote, 46, of East Bernstadt, was being disorderly, urinating on store property and spitting on customers, all while armed with a hammer.

When police arrived, they found Malicote walking up the highway. The deputy tried to get him to stop, but he took off on foot.

The deputy finally caught up to him behind a large barn off a gravel parking lot where the suspect tried to fight with police.

The struggle was brief and Malicoat was taken into custody.

Deputies said during the confrontation with them, the suspect kept his hands under his shirt. We’re told that is where they found the hammer he had during the original complaint.

Malicoat is charged with disorderly conduct, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $2,500 cash bond.

