Kentucky State Police investigating Pike Co. death

body found
body found(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in the Jamboree community of Pike County.

Officials said they received the call on Wednesday, Nov. 1, shortly before noon.

Investigators confirmed the body was found on a utility road near State Highway 194 East.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is under investigation, but officials said foul play is suspected.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

