Harlan County head football coach steps down after 45 years of coaching

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County head football coach Amos McCreary announced plans to retire.

McCreary spent three seasons with Harlan County, finishing with a 7-25 record in the final stop of his coaching career.

He previously coached at Jacksonville State where he began his coaching career in Alabama in 1979. McCreary coached in Georgia for 34 years, before coming back to Eastern Kentucky to coach at Bell County. He later returned home to Harlan County.

“It’s been 45 years and it’s just time to step down and do something different, said McCreary. “I want to do some fun things, see and spend time with my grand babies, and do some other activities.”

Harlan County finished the 2023 season 1-10, battling though team injuries all year long.

One of which was star player Jonah Swanner, who went down with a knee injury in week one against Middlesboro.

McCreary said county school officials would begin the search for his replacement soon.

