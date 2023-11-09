Harlan County head football coach steps down after 45 years of coaching

Amos McCreary - Harlan County
Amos McCreary - Harlan County(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County head football coach Amos McCreary announced plans to retire.

McCreary spent three seasons with Harlan County, finishing with a 7-25 record in the final stop of his coaching career.

He previously coached at Jacksonville State where he began his coaching career in Alabama in 1979. McCreary coached in Georgia for 34 years, before coming back to Eastern Kentucky to coach at Bell County. He later returned home to Harlan County.

“It’s been 45 years and it’s just time to step down and do something different, said McCreary. “I want to do some fun things, see and spend time with my grand babies, and do some other activities.”

Harlan County finished the 2023 season 1-10, battling though team injuries all year long.

One of which was star player Jonah Swanner, who went down with a knee injury in week one against Middlesboro.

McCreary said county school officials would begin the search for his replacement soon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Suspect in Pulaski Co. shooting arrested in Indiana
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Pulaski County man charged with child exploitation
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say

Latest News

Six Lady Panthers sign college commitment letters
Six Lady Panthers sign to play college sports
Middlesboro Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Middlesboro Yellowjackets
Middlesboro Yellow Jackets - Girls Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Middlesboro Yellowjackets Girls
Braden Hampton and Mason Acton signed to play college baseball inside Pulaski County High...
Two Pulaski County Maroons sign to play college baseball