Economic development officials see growth in Perry County

HAZARD PERRY COUNTY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Perry County Economic Development Alliance hosted its annual meeting on Thursday. Executive Director Zach Lawrence shared updates on momentum in the community.

“We continue to stay active with the developers. We are working with them almost every day to try to create new shopping options here for residents,” he said.

Lawrence said they have been working hard to prove the need for apparel, home goods and general merchandise stores in the mountains. He said they have obtained useful data with the help of other organizations.

“It’s much harder when you don’t have the population density you know within a five-mile radius to prove concept, so we have to work a little harder. So, having access to that data to show our case, that we do have the population density. That we do have the need and the dollars lost,” he said. “We’ve got a case to make with those stores now.”

He said there is a lot of potential in the Black Gold Plaza and the East Perry Development, and he said they have applied for a grant at the industrial site.

“It’d be for a 200,000 square foot build ready pad. Which just expedites the company’s timeline to get off the ground here when they decide to choose Perry County as home,” he said.

As they continue to see growth, he said they are excited for the future.

“When you’ve got things going on its a good story to tell. It’s where everyone wants to be. So, when we have these construction projects underway. When we’re making headway on both industrial and retail it shows prospective companies, we’re the happening place and that is what we want to be,” he said.

Construction on Quantum and the new VA clinic is also underway at the East Perry Development Site next to Steak ‘N Shake and Fazoli’s off of Highway 80 in Hazard.

