DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Middlesboro Yellowjackets

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro finished last season 9-22, falling to Harlan County in the first round of district play.

“Last season was a little hard we didn’t win as many games as we wanted to,” said senior Center Trey King. “We lost a lot of close games that we just couldn’t finish in the end but I think this year we are really going to flip that around.”

This season, however, the Yellowjackets return five juniors from last year and look to make a jump in the 2023-24 season.

“The identity that we want to have is everything is based off defense,” said head coach John Wheat. “At the end of it make our offense come from our defense.”

Middlesboro starts their season on November 30 versus Lynn Camp.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.