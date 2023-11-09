DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Middlesboro Yellowjackets Girls

By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Yellow Jackets are looking to improve in the 2023/24 season.

Middlesboro finished last season 5-24, but bring back a bevy of talented youth.

Keevi Betts returns as the leading scorer in her Junior season, averaging just over 16 points per game last year.

“We have all been playing for a couple of years together, said Betts. “We are (learning) how to see the floor more and (learn) what everyone is capable of.”

Head coach Sally Adams is looking to build off of last season despite some bumps in the round,

“The biggest thing is playing off of our strengths,” said Adams. “We are fast but sometimes we go too fast and that affects our shot, we are learning to slow down and control our shots a little better.”

The Lady Yellow Jackets start their season at home on November 28 versus Lynn Camp at 7:30 p.m.

