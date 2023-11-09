‘Dolly’s Rockstar Radio’ coming to SiriusXM
The channel celebrates the release of Dolly’s new album
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SiriusXM radio announced the Dolly’s Rockstar Radio coming to their airwaves.
You’ll hear songs from her new album ‘Rockstar’ as well as some of her other songs and hand-picked favorites that she said inspired the new album.
The channel will start on Nov. 15 and last until Dec. 14, in the SiriusXM app and through Nov. 22 on channel 14 in cars.
‘Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event’ hits theaters two days before the album release to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the album came together.
You can buy tickets online.
