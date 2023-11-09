Detectives talk with suspect following triple shooting

A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Investigators talked with Austin Prather after he was arrested near Evansville, Ind. Wednesday night.

Prather, 20, is accused of killing his father and grandfather at their homes in Science Hill. Officials said he also seriously injured his grandmother during the shooting.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said they learned a motive, but they are not ready to release it. However, officials did release the reason Prather went to Indiana after the crime.

“He had gotten a hold of someone up there. That person had assisted him, information we are receiving, in getting up there. We don’t really know for sure at this time. He was located at an apartment up there,” Sheriff Jones explained.

Jones said they were able to find Prather by working with U.S. Marshals and other agencies.

“They have the technology of pinging the phone, off cell towers, GPS gets us to a real close proximity of where the phone is,” Jones added.

Jones said Prather was arrested without any trouble.

“They had set up sources to verify that he was there, had seen him come out and go to the keep, which we had been looking for,” Jones said.

WYMT checked into Prather’s criminal history and found minor offenses, including a DUI where police said he tried to run away.

At last check, the grandmother, Joann Prather, was in stable condition at UK Hospital.

Police said they do not expect Austin Prather to fight the extradition process.

“The investigation is still ongoing. We have got to get him from Indiana, as well as the vehicle that is there,” Jones added.

The funeral arrangements for the two victims are still being worked out.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

