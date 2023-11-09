Cold front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking scattered showers and cooler temperatures to settle into the region as we end the work week.

Tonight Through Friday Night

Spotty showers are possible tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. It will not rain all night, but some showers can not be ruled out. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-40s by Friday morning as cooler air begins to filter into the area.

The forecast is looking cloudy, soggy and chilly as we close out the work week. Scattered showers are likely on Friday, especially for the first half of the day. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-50s early in the morning, but, once the front passes, temperatures begin to dip. The rain will not be heavy, but every drop counts as crews continue to battle fires across the region.

Into Friday night, we are tracking some drier and cooler weather. As high school football kicks off across the region, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but most stadiums will be dry and cool. Lows dip into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Weekend Forecast

We are tracking drier, cooler conditions for the weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday top out in the mid-50s under a partly sunny sky. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Mostly dry weather will linger into Sunday. The European model is trying to hint at spotty showers near the KY/TN/VA borders, but most models are dry. Again, highs remain in the mid-50s under a partly cloudy sky, while lows dip into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Upcoming Work Week

High pressure looks to sit over the mountains as we kick off the new work week. As a result, we are tracking mostly dry weather.

Temperatures on Monday top out in the lower-60s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. We stay dry, and highs remain in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows are back in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

We are trending warmer on Wednesday. Highs look to reach the mid-60s under a partly sunny sky. An isolated shower will be possible. Lows look to fall into the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.