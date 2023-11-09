CDC sounds alarm as syphilis cases in newborns rise

CDC sounds alarm as syphilis cases in newborns rise
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Syphilis during pregnancy can have tragic outcomes if left untreated or undiagnosed.

One local pediatrician says Kentucky is a high-prevalence area.

“We know that if pregnant ladies are not treated or identified during the pregnancy, they have an 80% chance of passing syphilis to their newborn baby,” said Dr. Laura Stadler, professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Disease at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

The CDC reports that in 2022, more than 3,700 babies were born with syphilis in the U.S. This is more than 10 times the number in 2012.

Dr. Stadler says this upward trend is seen right in our backyard.

“The state of Kentucky, specifically from 2014 to 2017, had a 62% increase,” said Dr. Stadler.

Dr. Stadler says syphilis during pregnancy can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, infant deaths and lifelong medical issues.

“99% of the cases that were reported could’ve been prevented,” said Dr. Stadler.

Dr. Stadler says there are several reasons why there’s been a rise in cases. She says funding for prevention has decreased by 40% in the last 20 years. Contact tracing has decreased. Many STD programs were sacrificed in health departments to provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drug used to treat it is also hard to get.

“The drug of choice, Benzathine Penicillin, is sadly on a national shortage. This drug, used to treat pregnant women, is currently prioritized for pregnant ladies. Meaning, that is the patient group that should receive that drug. Other patients who might be eligible to receive injectable penicillin should choose alternatives,” said Dr. Stadler.

Dr. Stadler says many women in Kentucky aren’t receiving prenatal care.

“Pregnant ladies who live in, what’s referred to as, a high prevalence area should be tested at first prenatal visit, again early in the third trimester and at delivery. I would consider Kentucky as a high prevalence area,” said Dr. Stadler.

The CDC said STDs may continue to be a problem in Kentucky until other health concerns are addressed, like substance abuse and mental health.

“We’re here to help, and the health department in the county should be doing testing because this is a nationally notifiable disease,” said Dr. Stadler.

Due to the increase in syphilis and congenital syphilis cases in the U.S., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services established a task force dedicated to spearheading a public health response.

