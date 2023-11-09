Attorneys for Kim Davis ask judge to slash potential legal bill in half

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawyers for Kim Davis have asked a federal judge to slash the total she could have to pay in attorneys’ fees for one of the couples she denied a marriage license.

Attorneys for Liberty Counsel, representing Davis in the federal lawsuit, say the total in fees and expenses should be $120,648.55 - less than half of what the plaintiffs’ attorneys originally requested.

Last month, attorneys for David Ermold and David Moore filed a motion asking the judge to make her pay $260,084.70 in attorneys’ fees and expenses.

Those costs would be in addition to the $100,000 the former Rowan County clerk already owes after a jury in September awarded damages to the men.

In their response filed Tuesday in federal district court in Ashland, Liberty Counsel argues that the attorneys are charging hourly rates “in excess of those appropriate for the Eastern District of Kentucky,” are seeking full compensation for “claims that were largely mirror images” of a pre-existing complaint, and provided insufficient billing records that fail to justify the total requested.

“Those errors and failures,” the court filing states, “demand significant reductions in the requested award.”

The attorneys say the requested attorneys’ fees of $246,026.40 should be reduced to $106,590.25. They are not contesting the amount for expenses, which totals $14,058.30.

Davis was previously found to have violated Ermold and Moore’s constitutional rights when she denied them a marriage license in 2015.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys are legally entitled to request reimbursement of their fees and expenses as the “prevailing party” in the suit.

A separate jury last month did not award damages to a second Rowan County couple, James Yates and Will Smith, who were also denied a marriage license by Davis.

Davis’s actions during the summer of 2015 turned Morehead into an epicenter of the battle over gay rights following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which recognized a constitutional right for same-sex couples to marry.

Davis said she acted “under God’s authority” when she, as the judge’s original order summarizes, “famously refused to comply with Obergefell, which required her to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.”

Davis denied the two couples multiple times before they were granted marriage licenses by a deputy clerk while Davis spent five days in jail for contempt of court.

The two couples sued Davis, saying her actions caused “mental anguish, emotional distress, humiliation and reputation damages.”

The case took more than eight years to wend its way through the legal system after undergoing several setbacks, appeals and delays.

Her attorneys, Liberty Counsel, have said they hope to get the case back in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in order to argue the “continued validity” of the decision that legalized gay marriage.

Davis was previously found to have sovereign immunity in her professional capacity as county clerk, but did not have protection from civil liability in her personal capacity. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear her appeal on that issue.

Davis had previously asked state lawmakers for an accommodation for her religious beliefs so that she would not have to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, but she did not receive one. The state later removed the clerk’s signature from marriage licenses.

Davis lost her bid for re-election in 2018.

