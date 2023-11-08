WYMT Washington Correspondent has reaction following national elections

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Election night resulted in some big wins for Democratic candidates across the country.

In Kentucky, Andy Beshear was reelected to another four-year term in a red state.

Some said the abortion issue helped drive voters to the polls.

Wednesday night, Republican candidates for the White House hit the stage for another debate.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley interviewed Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa from Miami during Mountain News First at Four.

Zampa had reaction following Tuesday’s election.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.