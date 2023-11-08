Wildfire expert gives tips on health and overall safety

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As wildfires continue to burn across the state, crews are working day and night to keep people safe.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 11,000 acres have burned in Kentucky. There were still more than 60 fires either active or being monitored.

Kentucky Division of Forestry Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Kessley Baker said there are things you can do to stay healthy and safe.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“One thing we want to press on residents is do not burn outside, right now,” Baker said. “Unfortunately, most fires are human caused whether accidentally or on purpose.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Baker confirmed at least 17 of the fires were started by a person with dozens more unconfirmed.

“Right now, even if you are trying to burn brush or debris it is highly dangerous. It could get out of control very quickly,” she said.

Some fires have now spread more than 1,000 acres. There are also fires in multiple counties which means the flames are widespread. She said folks need to remember the air quality can cause major health problems.

“Right now, where we are it is at an unhealthy range,” she said. “So, especially small children, elderly should limit any strenuous activities outside. If you are one of those people in the sensitive category it might be beneficial to wear an N-95 mask while outside.”

It is also important to report smoke or flames if you see them.

“If there is a resident that has concerns. Please feel free to call 911 and they will dispatch local fire department as well as notify us of any changes that you may be concerned about,” she said.

Click here for more information on air quality in counties across the state.

Click here for more information on active and contained fires across the state.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.