Two Pulaski County Maroons sign to play college baseball

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Braden Hampton and Mason Acton signed their letters of intent to play college baseball inside Pulaski County High School’s auditorium on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Hampton committed to play for the United States Military Academy at West Point and Acton is headed to Bellarmine.

These two helped lead the Maroons to the Region 12 championship title in the 2023 season.

After the seniors shared the exciting moment of their signing day surrounded by friends and family, Hampton reminisced about his journey at Pulaski County.

“A little bittersweet having to move away because obviously, like I said, I’ve known these people for just about forever,” Hampton said. “So I grew up with each and every one of these guys, especially this guy, just playing baseball and enjoying the game.”

Acton is staying just a short drive away from home in Louisville and expressed his gratitude for his family’s support in the future.

“When they can make the drive every weekend or even weekday to come see me play and be able to see them, I think it’d be a big part of my success at the college level,” Acton said.

The future Bellarmine Knight’s commitment follows in the footsteps of Acton’s first cousin, Brandon Pfaadt, who also played college baseball at Bellarmine and currently plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Major League Baseball.

“I guess some people think it might put a little pressure on me, but like he says pressure is a privilege,” Acton said.

The two seniors are also looking forward to trying to make another deep postseason run as the reigning 12th region champs in the 2024 high school baseball season.

The Maroons will begin their 2024 campaign at home against Lincoln County on Friday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m.

