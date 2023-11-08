Two dead, suspect at large after Pulaski County shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said three people were found shot in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County Tuesday night.

Officers with several law enforcement agencies responded to a call of a shooting victim on Raleigh Road at approximately 11:47 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Ardyth Prather Jr., 67, known as “Ray”, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Ardyth Prather Jr.’s wife, Joann Prather, 65, had been shot and stabbed but was still alive. Joann was treated at the scene by Somerset - Pulaski County EMS and ultimately flown out by air ambulance to Lexington. Joann’s condition is not known.

Officers later discovered that a neighboring home on Raleigh Road had blood on the door. Officers entered the home because of the possibility of other victims and safety issues.

Officials later identified a man as Ardyth Prather III, known as “Trae”, 43, was found dead inside the home.

Officials said the reported perpetrator, Austin Prather, 20, son/grandson of the victims, had left the scene in a brown 2013 Jeep Wrangler before police arrived.

Officials said he is armed and dangerous.

