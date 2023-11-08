Southern Kentucky woman enters guilty plea in federal drug case

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County woman has admitted to her role in a federal drug case.

Last week, Tiffany Deatherage, of Monticello, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in U.S. District Court in London.

Deatherage was charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one of them containing meth, the other containing meth and fentanyl.

The charge stemmed from a traffic stop by Wayne County sheriff’s deputies back in May.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

Formal sentencing is set for February 22nd, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.