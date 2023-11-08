Scattered showers return for the second half of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After warm, dry weather for much of the week, we are tracking some much-needed rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

Another calm night is on tap across the region. We remain dry under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be mild. We only fall into the mid-60s. We are also tracking some breezy conditions. We could see winds up to 25 mph at times.

Rain chances look to increase on Thursday. It will not rain all day, but spotty showers will be possible. High temperatures will also be slightly cooler. We top out in the upper-60s under a partly sunny sky.

Scattered showers linger into Thursday night as a cold front moves closer to the area. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Soggy At Times On Friday, Trending Drier For The Weekend

Friday is looking cooler and soggy at times. Scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s early in the morning on Friday, but, once our cold front passes, we tumble into the mid-and-upper-40s for Friday afternoon. We are tracking drier conditions for Friday night. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region will be dry as high school football kicks off. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-30s.

The weekend forecast is looking drier and cooler.

Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the upper-30s.

Sunday is also looking dry and cool. Temperatures reach the mid-50s as we remain partly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, we are tracking another dry spell.

Monday looks dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out near 60º, and lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Dry weather looks to continue on Tuesday. Temperatures remain in the upper-50s and lower-60s, while lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

