Rocky Adkins talks strong momentum heading into Gov. Beshear’s second term

Rocky Adkins, Governor Andy Beshear’s Senior Advisor, said he’s proud to stand beside someone...
Rocky Adkins, Governor Andy Beshear’s Senior Advisor, said he’s proud to stand beside someone who is for the people.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rocky Adkins, Governor Andy Beshear’s Senior Advisor, said he’s proud to stand beside someone who is for the people as Governor Beshear secures a second term.

“We still got work to do, and I look forward to it over these next four years,” said Adkins.

Rocky Adkins knows first-hand what it’s like to run against Governor Beshear. He ran against him and lost in 2019 in the race to secure the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

“After that race was over, I think the governor, without a question, called me, and he said, ‘Look, you have 33 years of experience in the House of Representatives. Come and join me,’” said Adkins.

So he did. Adkins became Governor Beshear’s senior advisor.

“We have an unbelievable relationship, an unbelievable friendship. So, here I stand tonight, and I celebrate this victory.”

Adkins said over the last four years, he’s seen a governor unite the people instead of divide the people. He said under Beshear’s strong leadership, they’ve had a level of momentum he’s never seen in his lifetime.

“I think the people of Kentucky really believe they know this governor. They saw his compassion, they saw his heart, they saw him every day with his work ethic carrying about with compassion the people of Kentucky,” said Adkins.

Adkins says for the next four years, they hope to cut the ribbon on the Mountain Parkway expansion project, establish build-ready industrial sites throughout Eastern Kentucky, build out the broadband he said the governor is committed to, secure pay raises for educators and more.

“This governor is going to give a lot of attention to all of Kentucky. We’re going to continue to have that work ethic that it takes to get it done, and we’re going to do it together,” said Adkins.

When asked about his political future and possible run for governor in 2027, Adkins said he had “fuel left in the tank.” He expressed that he will see where that goes, but for now, he’s focused on the next four years with Governor Beshear.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police arrest man after finding him passed out on train tracks
WYMT is your Election 2023 headquarters for team coverage of all the biggest state and local...
ELECTION 2023: WYMT team coverage for Tuesday’s state and local races
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Four facing various charges following drug raid

Latest News

Election Day is quickly approaching and candidates are doing all they can to get as many voters...
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear hosts post-election news conference
Suspect remains at large after two people were found dead in a shooting in Pulaski County.
Two dead, suspect at large after Pulaski County shooting
Here is a list of EKY counties with active emergency burn bans
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Reckless driving complaint leads to charges in McCreary County
Southern Kentucky woman enters guilty plea in federal drug case