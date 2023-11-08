Reckless driving complaint leads to charges in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after police responded to a complaint earlier this week in Southern Kentucky.

It happened Tuesday on Center Avenue in Whitley City.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were told a man was driving recklessly.

When they stopped him, police discovered he was driving under the influence.

Upon further investigation, deputies also discovered the Jeep John Phelps, 52, was driving was reported stolen from Nicholasville earlier in the day.

Phelps was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking and not having a license. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

