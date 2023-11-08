Reckless driving complaint leads to charges in McCreary County

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center(Knox County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after police responded to a complaint earlier this week in Southern Kentucky.

It happened Tuesday on Center Avenue in Whitley City.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were told a man was driving recklessly.

When they stopped him, police discovered he was driving under the influence.

Upon further investigation, deputies also discovered the Jeep John Phelps, 52, was driving was reported stolen from Nicholasville earlier in the day.

Phelps was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking and not having a license. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Elderly woman killed in Letcher County fire
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police arrest man after finding him passed out on train tracks
WYMT is your Election 2023 headquarters for team coverage of all the biggest state and local...
ELECTION 2023: WYMT team coverage for Tuesday’s state and local races
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Four facing various charges following drug raid

Latest News

Southern Kentucky woman enters guilty plea in federal drug case
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police need help finding stolen motorcycle
Here is a list of EKY counties with active emergency burn bans
Near record warmth today, fire danger remains high
Community members voted on a "double-nickel tax" as well as positions on the school board and...
Lawrence Co. community members vote on local cases