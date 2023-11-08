Police need help finding stolen motorcycle

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen motorcycle.

Deputies believe it was stolen around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday from Miller Lane just outside London.

A picture of the bike is included in the post below.

If you have seen the motorcycle or have any information about what might happened to it, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message the department’s Facebook page.

