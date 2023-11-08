Officials worried wind conditions could hamper firefighting efforts in EKY

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Forest Fires have been spreading throughout the state this week as fire weather conditions have allowed leaf litter to catch flames in parts of eastern and southern Kentucky.

Since last Friday, firefighters have been working diligently to stop the spread of forest fires that have been popping up across the state.

Crews were able to contain the fire in Clay County; however, firefighters are keeping an eye on it as strong wind gusts could allow those embers to spread the fire even more.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry is at the scene of a fire off Chicken Branch Road, one they have been working on since 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“This fire, the Chicken Branch fire, is about 30 acres. They did actually get about 100% containment,” said Beth Williams with the Pineville branch of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

However, while the fire is contained, there is still a threat. Thanks to gusty wind chances in the region, there is the potential that burning embers could cross the containment line dug by firefighters and continue to spread flames. It is because of these conditions that firefighters are still present at the scene.

“Walking the lines and controlling them which means they are putting out any hot spots within 30 feet to 40 feet of the line that they made and contained it with,” said Williams.

Firefighters are also working to protect structures close to the fire line. They are spraying water around the perimeter of the unburnt property in hopes of protecting homes in the area. One local man whose property was merely 500 yards from the burn line returned to the fire scene to help those working, emphasizing the priority of keeping folks safe.

“It’s been scary, but our main reason for being here was for my neighbors. I mean, we were worried about them. There is several of them right here in this little area, and we want to make sure they were safe,” said Clay County resident Rodney Jackson.

