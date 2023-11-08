Near record warmth today, fire danger remains high

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some stout southwest winds are going to push our temperatures toward record territory later, but they could also push the forest fires we already have burning into other areas.

Today and Tonight

The ridge-valley split is in full effect again this morning with temperatures ranging between the 40s and the 60s with a few clouds to start us off.

After the clouds move out, the sun takes over. Hazy conditions are possible in areas seeing active wildfires and there are many of those.

Forecast highs top out near 80°, which would tie the record at NWS Jackson and break it at the London-Corbin Airport. Those winds we mentioned above could gust past 20 mph or better at times today. With low humidity and very dry conditions, the ongoing fire situation could get out of control quickly. Even if your county is not under a complete burn ban, please use common sense and don’t burn anything at any time. We have been blessed so far to just have minor injuries. Let’s not make a bad situation worse.

Tonight, clouds will start to increase as the breezy conditions continue before the front moves in. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-60s for most.

Extended Forecast

Our best chances for rain in the coming days are late Thursday, which admittedly are not great, and early Friday, which are better. I don’t know if either chance will be enough to put out our fires and saturate the ground enough to keep them from flaring back up this weekend once we dry out again. With increasing clouds, highs will cool into the upper 60s on Thursday and drop into the mid-50s on Friday behind the front.

We dry out just in time for Veterans Day Weekend and the holiday itself on Saturday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend and into early next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

Stay safe for the next few days!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

