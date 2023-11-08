Legislators share concerns about future of Kentucky VA-run nursing homes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -The Interim Joint Committee on Veterans & Military Affairs held a meeting Wednesday to discuss several topics. One of them was VA-run nursing homes and the problems some veterans have been facing.

Legislators say access to treatment and access to care is critical.

Representative Steve Bratcher says they have veterans passing away and not getting the care that they deserve.

Senator Matthew Deneen agreed and said when veterans talk to him about VA benefits, he constantly hears that they struggle and get denied.

One family shared their own story of struggle. The Brantley family says they waited for a spot in the Radcliff Veterans Center but never were able to get in.

“My dad is retired Sgt. Major Frank Brantley. He served 30 years in the Army. Last year, he needed to go to assisted living from his home... He actually passed away last month. He had been waiting a year to get into that facility.” Stacy Brantley said.

She says they always heard the same story and were told they would get an update.

Senator Deneen says the capacity rates in these centers are in the 40 percentile range. He says that’s unacceptable.

Whether it be nurse shortages or the inability to fill vacancies, committee members say there needs to be better communication to fix this problem head-on.

“Our veterans answered the call when we needed them, so it’s our duty to answer their needs late in life. Our VA centers we’ve built several across the commonwealth. That’s what their purpose is.” Senator Deneen said.

Following those discussions in the committee room, they all say are on the same side and hope to work together in the future to resolve these issues.

The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs also offered the committee their four-year plan to address some of these concerns.

