HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The head man of the Hazard Bulldogs Football program has stepped down.

Hazard High School Athletic Director Eddie Browning told WYMT, Dan Howard announced his resignation Wednesday morning.

Howard, who had been the coach at Hazard since 2020, had a record of 21-26 during his tenure.

