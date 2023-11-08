Groundwork begins for Prestonsburg VA Clinic expansion

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County officials are focused on the future of veteran medical care in the region.

After years of discussions and vocal veterans in the area, the Department of Veteran Affairs announced plans to expand the size of the current VA Clinic in Prestonsburg.

“We think the number of veterans using VA for their care in this area of Eastern Kentucky will increase with the passage of the PACT Act and so we are building future capacity,” Brian Nimmo, the director of the Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia said in a news release last month. “We’ve already seen an upswing in demand at the current Prestonsburg location and want to act now to provide veterans expanded services for their lifetimes.”

The timeline originally included plans to begin work in 2025, but Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said boots are already on the ground with preliminary work underway for the new clinic. Geotechnical work began Wednesday on the future site behind Prestonsburg City Hall. Stapleton said project partners now expect to be finished with the building by 2025.

”We worked with them quietly feverishly to try to get this site selected as the spot where the veteran center go.” Les Stapleton. “The services are gonna be expanded and we’re not sure exactly what yet; that’ll be something that the VA center takes care of. But the fact that they will be able to drive here, as opposed to driving another two hours to Huntington, is going to be substantial.”

Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said the expansion is more than needed for the area heroes, allowing them to stay closer to home for their care.

“We need to give them the medical services that we’ve promised them and they’re not getting that with this little clinic down here,” said Williams.

Williams and Stapleton said it took a lot of teamwork to have Prestonsburg host the new clinic, working with State Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, Congressman Hal Rogers, Senator Rand Paul and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, as well as other influential officials to make it happen.

The new building is expected to be 13,500 square foot, with plans to offer more services than the current outpatient clinic in Prestonsburg. Officials said the current clinic will remain in operation during the construction.

